Summer heat starts Wednesday

The first heatwave of 2024 is on the way.

Bakersfield will soar to 104° degrees on Wednesday, our first triple digit heat of the year.

Thursday and Friday won't be any better, with 106° and 104° being the projected highs.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the Valley, Kern River Valley, and Kern Desert all three days.

Highs will be around 100° in the KRV and close to 110 ° in the desert.

Even mountain areas outside of the warning will be in the 90s.

Since this is the first real summer heat of the year, it's important to do your best to stay cool and hydrated.

Limit time outdoors if possible, drink lots of water, and NEVER leave pets or children alone in cars.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

