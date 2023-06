84° is not bad for the first day of summer.

In fact, Bakersfield's high was a full 10 degress cooler than average for this time of year.

We're going to keep that up, too.

Highs will remain below 85° through Friday.

It does look we'll trend up evenutally, though.

Highs in the mid 90s will be possible by next week, which is very normal for this time of year.

Still no major warm up or triple digit heat on the horizon, though!