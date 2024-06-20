Watch Now
Summer starts Thursday, summer heat is close behind

The first weekend of summer will bring us triple digit heat
Posted at 5:38 PM, Jun 19, 2024

Summer starts Thursday!

The Summer Solstice will occur at 1:50 PM here on the west coast.

The first day of summer doesn't actually look too bad weather-wise, but the first weekend of summer looks very hot.

Highs on Thursday will range from the low to mid 90s in the Valley, to 80s in the mountains, to close to 100° in the desert.

Temperatures will take a step up Friday, but the real heat will arrive Saturday.

Bakersfield is forecast to hit 106°, which would be the hottest day of the year so far.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect for both the San Joaquin and Kern River Valleys on Saturday, with an Excessive Heat Watch in effect Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures in the Valley could stay in the triple digits through most of next week.

Do your best to stay cool and hydrated as this next heatwave moves in!

