Summer weather for the unofficial end of summer

Highs will be near to above average across Kern for Labor Day weekend.
Labor Day weekend is often considered the unofficial end of summer.

Last year our weather made it feel like that was actually the case.

Bakersfield had highs of 88°, 83°, and 83° Saturday through Monday.

That will not be in the case this year.

Forecast highs for Bakersfield are 100°, 100°, and 96°, so it's definitely not going to feel like summer is ending any time soon.

That's especially true if you look into next week, when highs are likely to rebound back into the triple digits.

