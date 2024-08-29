Watch Now
Summer weather holding steady

Temperatures will hover right around 100° for the next several days
We are officially back to summer weather.

Our stretch of double-digit highs has come to end after 15 days.

Bakersfield made it up to 100° on Wednesday.

That's pretty typical for this time of year, but it definitely feels warm after highs in the 80s this weekend.

Temperatures are expected to hold fairly steady from here, with highs right around 100° through the weekend.

Temperatures will fall a bit for Labor Day, but it'll only take us down to about 95° here in Bakersfield, which is our average high for the time of year.

