Sunday continues the nice weather- cold system on its way

This weekend saw comfortable temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will just be a little warmer.

Bakersfield and the valley will be hovering around 65° for the high today.

The Kern River Valley will be doing the same.

Our Grapevine communities will be in the mid to low 50s while the deserts reach mid 60s.

We start the week similar to this- then Wednesday another cold snap heads our way.

We will see temperatures drop significantly and rain chances pick up.

Wednesday, snow levels could drop as low as 1000ft and the I-5 pass may receive 1-2 inches of snow, while the Highway 58 may receive 3-4 inches.

This system may also bring strong winds to the Kern County desert.

There may be sustained winds from 30 to 40 mph and wind gusts of up to 60 mph.

A High Wind Watch has been issued for our desert communities from Tuesday at 10 a.m. to Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The conditions of this system linger throughout Thursday and Friday and taper off Saturday.