Sunday forecast: Another system heading our way

Happy Sunday everyone!

We saw some rainy skies on Saturday, and it looks like Sunday will see the same.

However, the rain won’t really make an impact until later Sunday evening.

Here in Bakersfield, the high for Sunday is 54° and we see a 20% chance of rain in the morning which bumps up to 90% by tonight.

The Kern River Valley is seeing highs in the upper 40s today with rain chances getting up to 90% overnight.

Our Grapevine communities will be in the low 40s today, also with rain chances increasing by this evening.

And our desert regions will be in the upper 40s and low 50s with rain chances picking up around 9 p.m.

Snow levels tonight hover around 5000 to 6000 feet for the Grapevine communities.

We could see travel impacts as there is potential for light snow Monday night at pass level.

We no longer have a flood watch in effect and wind gusts are not seeming to be a concern.

However, roads are still slick so please drive safe!

