Sunday forecast: Cloudy with a slight chance of mountain moisture

Happy Sunday!

We are set to be similar in temperatures to yesterday, however today might be a bit more on the muggy side.

Bakersfield is set to be 95° today with mid 90s for the rest of the valley as well.

Our Grapevine communities are set to be hovering around 80° today, with Frazier Park in the upper 70s.

The Kern River Valley will be nearing 90° today, and our deserts seem to be getting out of the triple digits with highs in the mid to low 90s.

We do have some monsoonal moisture moving in today with the remnants of Tropical Storm Jova moving towards us.

We have a 10-20% chance of showers in our mountains, and could see the moisture lasting throughout Monday morning and early afternoon.

The National Weather Service is not ruling out chances of thunderstorms for the Sierra Nevada and Tehachapi area.

After that, we will continue to see mid to low 90s the week ahead for Bakersfield.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

