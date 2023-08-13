Sunday forecast: Warming up with a slight chance of rain

Yes it is hard to believe we have slight rain chances with triple digits in the forecast!

Here in Bakersfield we are only expecting a slight chance of 10%, nothing to write home about.

Our mountains and deserts could see some isolated showers however, starting this afternoon and lasting into the evening.

But that doesn’t mean the heat is staying away.

Here in the valley, we are hovering right around that century mark.

Our Grapevine communities will be in the mid 80s today.

The Kern River Valley is hanging out in those mid 90s.

Our deserts are projected to get right up to those triple digits, with Ridgecrest at 101°.

We are set to get hotter, as a Heat Advisory is coming this week along with the warm up in temps.

As for the meteor shower, Saturday night was set to have the best visibility but it is still going on Sunday night!