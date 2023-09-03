Sunday predicted to be coolest day of Labor Day Weekend

Good morning!

We are set to be way below average for this time of year as we head into Sunday.

Bakersfield is set to see a high of 79° today with even lower temperatures for the rest of our valley communities.

The Grapevine cities have highs projected to be in the mid 60s today, while the KRV will be in the mid 70s. We do still have a slight chance of rain in our mountains, only 10%.

Our deserts will be in the mid 80s to upper 70s.

If you are traveling statewide today, the coast of California will be in the 70s, Norcal in the 70s, and Los Angeles in the upper 70s.

Palm Springs is staying strong in the mid 90s.

And as for our air quality today, here in Kern we have finally made it to the Good range!

So its a great day to get together and celebrate Labor Day Weekend. Stay safe on the roads!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

