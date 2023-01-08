Sunday sees morning rain chances while stronger storm builds Monday

Happy Sunday everyone!

Here in Kern County we are waking up to a band of rain passing through in the early hours of Sunday.

These rain chances are rather light on Sunday, with the totals mostly under a tenth of an inch.

Sunday in Bakersfield is predicted to be 62°.

The Kern River Valley can expect highs in the mid 50s and a Grapevine communities in the low 50s.

Our desert regions will be in the upper 50s and low 60s today.

As we head into Monday, we see a much stronger system move in to California.

Northern California will experience heavy rainfall and potential flooding.

However on Monday in Kern County, we may only see some light rain.

Tuesday on the other hand, we will be seeing very gusty conditions and heavier rain.

The south mountains of Kern County bordering Los Angeles County will see the heaviest rain as well as winds over 50 miles an hour on the Grapevine.

As of Sunday morning, there is still an areal flood watch across California in affect, as well as a wind advisory for a Western Kern.

Overall, going into Tuesday we will most likely see lots of travel impacts so remember to drive slowly and drive safely.

