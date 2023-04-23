Sunday sees nice temps before a mid-week warm up

Happy Sunday all.

We saw a nice warm day to kick off the weekend yesterday, and will have another one to end it.

Bakersfield will be reaching a high close to 83°.

Going south, our Grapevine communities will be in the upper 60s.

The Kern River Valley will be in the mid 70s today with Lake Isabella at 76°.

Our deserts will be the warmest in the mid 80s, with areas like Ridgecrest reaching a projected high of 87°.

Our air quality is a bit worse than yesterday, with the AQI prediction at 100, just one point away from Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.

We are tracking slightly gusty winds today that will pick up more as we head to the afternoon.

Eastern Kern will be tracking 20 to 40mph winds, with areas like Mojave and Jawbone Canyon predicted to reach above that.

The Valley will get close to 20mph, but will spend most of the day around 15 mph.

We are tracking 80s for the next few days here in Bakersfield- that is until a warm up hits us mid-week.

Expect highs to dip into the 90s, starting Wednesday.

