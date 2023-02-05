Sunday sees weather advisories, potential travel impacts

We woke up to the sound of rain on our rooftops this morning here in downtown Bakersfield!

And we may continue to hear it as we start our Sunday morning.

Scattered showers could stick around on Sunday, as we have a 30% chance of rain this afternoon in Bakersfield.

Kern County mountains also see rain chances sticking around this afternoon, and snow levels dropping even more as we start next week.

Snow levels could drop as low as 3000-3500 feet Monday morning at pass level in Kern County.

This could impact the I-5 through the Grapevine, and the 58 through Tehachapi Pass.

We could see 1-2 inches of snow could fall Sunday afternoon through Monday morning in Tehachapi.

3-5 inches of snow could fall around Pine Mountain Club tonight through tomorrow morning as well.

The Grapevine could see slight chance of rain showers before 2pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after 5pm with snow levels near 5,000 to 4,000 feet.

Snow showers are likely, mainly before 9pm. The snow could be heavy at times.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Kern County mountains until 10 a.m. on Monday, and caution during travel is advised.

We also have a Wind Advisory for eastern Kern including the mountains and could see gusts close to 35 mph and even getting up to 55mph.

Temperatures for the Valley will be in the upper 50s today, while the Kern River Valley will be in the upper 40s.

Our Grapevine communities will be in the mid 40s and our deserts will be in the mid 50s.

Air quality is moderate today, and we cold see fog Sunday morning and increasing on Monday morning.

Drive slow and safe on the slick roads!

