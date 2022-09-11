Sunday's forecast: Double digits with a chance of rain

It's been a wild week of weather.

From triple digits with poor air quality, to double digits with thunderstorms- things have changed significantly for Kern County.

Bakersfield can expect high of 91° on Sunday with a 40% chance of monsoonal moisture.

Our Grapevine communities are seeing most of the moisture, with highs in the upper seventies and thunderstorm chances around 50%.

The Kern River Valley will see a high close to 90° and a 50% chance of showers and storms.

Our deserts will be reaching a high around 94° with a 30% chance of showers.

Things may also be cooling down for the Valley, with Bakersfield seeing highs in the mid to upper 80s this week.

