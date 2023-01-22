Sunday's forecast: Foggy morning and freeze warning at night

We woke up to some foggy conditions here in Kern County!

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the valley, however limited visibility on the roadways is possible in the mountains as well.

Remember to keep those high beams off and drive slowly!

As for our temperatures, today's high in Bakersfield is 50°.

Our Grapevine communities are reaching highs in the low 40s, while the Kern River Valley sees mid to low 40s.

Our deserts' highs are in the low 50s.

Temperatures remain cool until we get a bit of a warm up midway through next week.

We still see a freeze warning in effect for areas in northwest Kern.

Overnight lows are near freezing for the valley, and below freezing in the mountains and deserts.

Remember to bring your pets and plants inside and insulate your pipes!

