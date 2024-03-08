Sunnier, warmer weather on the way

The last remnants of Wednesday's storm system are drifting through Kern Thursday evening.

Isolated brief showers are scattered across the county, but they'll run out of fuel quickly after sunset and begin to diminish.

We expect no rain chance at all for Friday, just beautiful sunshine.

Temperatures will be warmer, too.

Highs in the Valley will be in the mid to upper 60s, with mountain areas returning to the 50s.

Temperatures will continue to climb on Saturday, with a good shot at hitting 70° in the Valley!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

