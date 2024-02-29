Sunny 70s before weekend rain and snow

It was hard not to like the weather across Kern County on Wednesday.

Skies were sunny, winds were calm, and temperatures were comfortable.

Bakersfield made it all the way up to 71° Wednesday afternoon!

Our nice weather will run out soon, though.

Thursday looks fine, just a few degrees cooler, and with more of a breeze.

Light rain will start up in Kern by Friday, and become more widespread by Saturday.

The weekend also comes with much cooler temperatures, with highs dropping into the 50s in the Valley.

The cooler weather means snow is expected, too.

Most of the accumulation will be above 5,000 feet, but some snow over the passes can't be ruled out by Saturday night.

Fortunately, it looks like Kern will not see the worst from this storm.

Blizzard Warnings are posted in the upper Sierra, where several feet of snow is expected to fall!

