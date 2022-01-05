Sunny and calm in the Valley

It's another day with not too much to talk about here in Kern County.

Our main weather issue is gusty winds, with a Wind Advisory in effect through Tuesday night for the Kern Mountains and desert.

Those winds will stay gusty, especially in southern Kern, on Wednesday.

Here in the Valley, it's been clear, calm, and a bit warmer than average.

That's likely to continue through the week.

We'll keep an eye out for patchy fog forming in the Valley overnight this week, but at this point we don't have much pointing to widespread dense fog.

A weak system late Friday will bring the potential for a few raindrops our way, before high pressure builds in this weekend.