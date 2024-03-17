Sunny for St. Patrick's Day!

Despite the ice at the Condor’s Star Wars themed game, the day brought quite a bit of sun. The rest of the week looks to bring much of the same!

Kicking off St. Patrick's day with a high of 73° in the valley, 70° in the desert, 68° in Kern River Valley, and 59° in the mountains.

Heading into Sunday night, Kern can expect a widespread breeze, with on-and-off gusts in the desert and mountain regions. Additionally, there is a chance of light rain passing through parts of the county Sunday night.

Otherwise, the week is looking warm and sunny.

Also, don’t forget to wear green! 🍀

