Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Temperatures below average Thursday, warming into the weekend

23ABC Morning Weather Update March 5, 2026
Posted

Good morning and happy Thursday, Kern County.

Temperatures are noticeably cooler as we wake up this morning. We're mostly in the 30s and 40s county-wide, but it will feel even colder in the mountains and desert thanks to the wind chill.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 10:00 a.m. Thursday for the mountains and desert. After that expires, winds will begin to calm down, but we're likely to still feel a breeze into the evening.

Afternoon highs are expected to be in the 50s and 60s for most of Kern County, though some mountain towns will stay cool in the upper-40s.

Starting Friday and through the weekend, temperatures will slowly warm back up. Bakersfield will be back in the 70s by Sunday and for most of next week.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

03/05/2026

Partly Cloudy

65° / 43°

1%

Friday

03/06/2026

Sunny

70° / 44°

2%

Saturday

03/07/2026

Sunny

75° / 47°

1%

Sunday

03/08/2026

Sunny

79° / 50°

0%

Monday

03/09/2026

Sunny

81° / 52°

1%

Tuesday

03/10/2026

Mostly Sunny

76° / 51°

3%

Wednesday

03/11/2026

Sunny

77° / 51°

4%

Thursday

03/12/2026

Mostly Sunny

79° / 52°

3%