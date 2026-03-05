Temperatures below average Thursday, warming into the weekend

Good morning and happy Thursday, Kern County.

Temperatures are noticeably cooler as we wake up this morning. We're mostly in the 30s and 40s county-wide, but it will feel even colder in the mountains and desert thanks to the wind chill.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 10:00 a.m. Thursday for the mountains and desert. After that expires, winds will begin to calm down, but we're likely to still feel a breeze into the evening.

Afternoon highs are expected to be in the 50s and 60s for most of Kern County, though some mountain towns will stay cool in the upper-40s.

Starting Friday and through the weekend, temperatures will slowly warm back up. Bakersfield will be back in the 70s by Sunday and for most of next week.

