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Temperatures climb through the weekend

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update May 7, 2026
Posted

Good morning and happy Thursday, Kern County. Temperatures are on the rise through this weekend and into early next week. We're monitoring fire danger as heat builds in the extended forecast.

Bakersfield has a forecast high of 90 degrees on Thursday, ten degrees warmer than we were yesterday.

Mountain towns will still be nice, though warmer than they have been. Tehachapi has a forecast high of 75 degrees on Thursday. 80s are expected in the KRV and 90s in the desert.

Winds are set to increase in east Kern through dinnertime. Gusts up to 35 mph are possible near Mojave, and with the desert heat, our Kern County desert towns have higher fire danger this Thursday.

Triple digits are expected in Bakersfield by next Monday and Tuesday.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

05/07/2026

Sunny

90° / 62°

1%

Friday

05/08/2026

Sunny

92° / 61°

1%

Saturday

05/09/2026

Sunny

93° / 63°

0%

Sunday

05/10/2026

Sunny

97° / 67°

0%

Monday

05/11/2026

Sunny

102° / 70°

0%

Tuesday

05/12/2026

Sunny

101° / 66°

0%

Wednesday

05/13/2026

Sunny

92° / 63°

0%

Thursday

05/14/2026

Sunny

91° / 63°

0%