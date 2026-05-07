Temperatures climb through the weekend

Good morning and happy Thursday, Kern County. Temperatures are on the rise through this weekend and into early next week. We're monitoring fire danger as heat builds in the extended forecast.

Bakersfield has a forecast high of 90 degrees on Thursday, ten degrees warmer than we were yesterday.

Mountain towns will still be nice, though warmer than they have been. Tehachapi has a forecast high of 75 degrees on Thursday. 80s are expected in the KRV and 90s in the desert.

Winds are set to increase in east Kern through dinnertime. Gusts up to 35 mph are possible near Mojave, and with the desert heat, our Kern County desert towns have higher fire danger this Thursday.

Triple digits are expected in Bakersfield by next Monday and Tuesday.

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