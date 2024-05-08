Temperatures climbing all week

We're warming up!

Highs across Kern County have been climbing since our chilly weekend, and will continue to do so through the week.

Temperatures will still be pretty comfortable for Wednesday, though.

Highs will range from the mid 60s in the mountains to the lower 80s in the Valley.

Nobody should be too hot or too cool, and our weather will be mostly clear and calm.

Temperatures will keep climbing, though.

By Friday Valley areas will be right around 90°, and looks to stay in the 90s through the weekend, making this the warmest stretch of the year so far.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

