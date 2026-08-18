Temperatures climbing midweek

Triple digits are back in the forecast for much of Kern County.

By Wednesday high temperatures in the triple digits are possible in the Desert, Valley, and even the KRV.

Mountain towns will be around 90°.

Temperatures will likely climb a few degrees on Thursday, before starting to fall.

Even as temperatures fall later this week and into the weekend, it's not looking like they'll fall very far.

Valley and KRV highs will still be in the upper 90s, with upper 80s in the mountains.

Desert areas will still remain in the triple digits.

There are some signs that the weather cools down a bit next week.

Hopefully that pattern holds on!



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