Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Temperatures climbing midweek

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update August 18, 2026
Posted

Triple digits are back in the forecast for much of Kern County.

By Wednesday high temperatures in the triple digits are possible in the Desert, Valley, and even the KRV.

Mountain towns will be around 90°.

Temperatures will likely climb a few degrees on Thursday, before starting to fall.

Even as temperatures fall later this week and into the weekend, it's not looking like they'll fall very far.

Valley and KRV highs will still be in the upper 90s, with upper 80s in the mountains.

Desert areas will still remain in the triple digits.

There are some signs that the weather cools down a bit next week.

Hopefully that pattern holds on!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Bakersfield, CA

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

TuesdayTue

08/18/2026

Partly Cloudy

-° / 73°

0%

WednesdayWed

08/19/2026

Mostly Clear

104° / 75°

0%

ThursdayThu

08/20/2026

Mostly Clear

107° / 77°

0%

FridayFri

08/21/2026

Partly Cloudy

104° / 75°

0%

SaturdaySat

08/22/2026

Clear

101° / 73°

0%

SundaySun

08/23/2026

Partly Cloudy

102° / 74°

0%

MondayMon

08/24/2026

Mostly Clear

104° / 73°

0%

TuesdayTue

08/25/2026

Clear

101° / 73°

3%