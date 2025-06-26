Temperatures climbing through the weekend

Happy Thursday, Kern County. Temperatures rise a bit more into the afternoon as our weather pattern trends more toward "typical" summer heat.

By Monday, California is situated between two areas of high pressure, or warm air. One is building off the coast, the other is swinging back from the east coast to eventually settle near the four corners. This means that the extended forecast leaves us with only one option: hot temperatures.

Thursday's afternoon highs get very close to triple digits in Bakersfield. We're expecting 99 degrees Thursday. KRV neighborhoods warm to the mid-90s, and mountain towns will be in the mid-80s. Widespread triple digits are likely in the desert on Thursday, too.

Eastern Kern mountain and desert neighborhoods are expecting a breeze into the day, but valley air is expected to be fairly calm. Hazy conditions are likely through the weekend as triple digits become more consistent.

Bakersfield is looking at triple digit heat possible Friday, plus through the weekend and into early next week. We have a good shot at our first heat wave of the 2025 season—defined as three consecutive days at or above 100 degrees. Stay hydrated and take care of yourself in the heat.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

