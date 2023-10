Temperatures have risen every single day this week.

Sunday was only 73° in Bakersfield, Thursday's high was 93°, a full 20° warmer!

Temperatures are not done climbing, either.

Saturday's forecast high in 97°!

Fortunately we'll see a big drop after that.

By the middle of next week we'll start to feel like fall again, with highs back in the 70s.



