Temperatures continue to climb through the work week

Good morning! Wednesday afternoon will continue our slow warming trend. We are still expecting Thursday to be the hottest day of the week.

High pressure is regaining control of the weather here on the west coast. Temperatures near 100 degrees are expected in the valley and Kern River Valley today. Widespread triple digits are expected in the desert neighborhoods, and even mountain towns could see the return of low-90s.

We stay in this hot pattern through Friday before a very minor dip in numbers this weekend.

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