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Temperatures continue to climb through the work week

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update Aug 19, 2026
Posted

Good morning! Wednesday afternoon will continue our slow warming trend. We are still expecting Thursday to be the hottest day of the week.

High pressure is regaining control of the weather here on the west coast. Temperatures near 100 degrees are expected in the valley and Kern River Valley today. Widespread triple digits are expected in the desert neighborhoods, and even mountain towns could see the return of low-90s.

We stay in this hot pattern through Friday before a very minor dip in numbers this weekend.

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Bakersfield, CA

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

WednesdayWed

08/19/2026

Partly Cloudy

104° / 74°

0%

ThursdayThu

08/20/2026

Sunny

106° / 77°

0%

FridayFri

08/21/2026

Mostly Sunny

103° / 75°

1%

SaturdaySat

08/22/2026

Mostly Sunny

100° / 73°

0%

SundaySun

08/23/2026

Sunny

102° / 74°

0%

MondayMon

08/24/2026

Sunny

104° / 73°

0%

TuesdayTue

08/25/2026

Sunny

101° / 74°

0%

WednesdayWed

08/26/2026

Sunny

95° / 72°

0%