Temperatures continue to cool into the weekend, staying cool into next week

In our Thursday forecast, temperatures slowly begin to cool after a warm start to the week. The valley neighborhoods cool off first, with forecast highs in the upper-70s to right around 80 degrees.

That's still warm, of course, but Bakersfield's high temperature of 80 degrees is seven degrees cooler than we were on Wednesday.

Tropical moisture leftover from Tropical Storm Priscilla could send a pop up shower or thunderstorm to our mountain and desert neighborhoods on Friday. The chances are between 10 to 20%, but that's enough of a chance to watch the skies before heading out.

A big cool down happens this weekend statewide. The valley will feel afternoon highs in the low-to-mid-70s for Saturday and Sunday, and the rest of Kern will be in the 60s and 70s. A few spots in our mountain towns could actually stay in the upper 50s on Saturday.

A strong upper level trough is responsible for the cool temperatures this weekend, and signs point toward another more winter-like system arriving early next week, likely by Tuesday. Extended models show the chance for much cooler temperatures, especially overnight, and some rain chances by Tuesday. We'll monitor that system's progress as it gets closer.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

