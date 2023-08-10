Temperatures continue to fall

As expected, Wednesday was coolest day of the week so far.

However, it was not as cool as I though it would be, with Bakersfield still reaching 98°.

Models still show a nice drop in temperatures for Thursday, with Valley highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s expected.

Our cooldown is only half of the story, though.

The other big weather feature we're tracking is tropical moisture leftover from Tropical Storm Eugene.

The moisture has already brought a few rumbles and raindrops to parts of Kern, and minor rain chances stay in the forecast for Thursday.

Thursday will also feature cloudier skies as the moisture arrives.