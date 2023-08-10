Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Temperatures continue to fall

Tropical moisture is providing us with clouds and rain chances
Posted at 6:22 PM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 21:22:58-04

As expected, Wednesday was coolest day of the week so far.

However, it was not as cool as I though it would be, with Bakersfield still reaching 98°.

Models still show a nice drop in temperatures for Thursday, with Valley highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s expected.

Our cooldown is only half of the story, though.

The other big weather feature we're tracking is tropical moisture leftover from Tropical Storm Eugene.

The moisture has already brought a few rumbles and raindrops to parts of Kern, and minor rain chances stay in the forecast for Thursday.

Thursday will also feature cloudier skies as the moisture arrives.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018