Temperatures continue to fall

We've got a big cooldown in progress!

Bakersfield fell from 86° on Monday to 78 on Tuesday.

The forecast high for Wednesday is 76°, and Thursday is expected to be all the way down to 69°.

The cooler temperatures aren't the only change we're expecting.

We have a very small rain chance, too, but only a few raindrops here and there are expected.

The heavier rain will stay in northern California.

Desert areas will also see gusty winds, and a Wind Advisory will be in effect for Wednesday.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

