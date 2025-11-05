Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Temperatures continue to fall

Bakersfield will be cooler both Wednesday and Thursday
23ABC Evening weather update November 4, 2025
We've got a big cooldown in progress!

Bakersfield fell from 86° on Monday to 78 on Tuesday.

The forecast high for Wednesday is 76°, and Thursday is expected to be all the way down to 69°.

The cooler temperatures aren't the only change we're expecting.

We have a very small rain chance, too, but only a few raindrops here and there are expected.

The heavier rain will stay in northern California.

Desert areas will also see gusty winds, and a Wind Advisory will be in effect for Wednesday.

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

11/04/2025

Mostly Clear

-° / 52°

3%

Wednesday

11/05/2025

Mostly Cloudy

76° / 58°

24%

Thursday

11/06/2025

Mostly Clear

68° / 53°

7%

Friday

11/07/2025

Clear

71° / 52°

6%

Saturday

11/08/2025

Clear

76° / 53°

3%

Sunday

11/09/2025

Partly Cloudy

80° / 55°

1%

Monday

11/10/2025

Partly Cloudy

79° / 56°

1%

Tuesday

11/11/2025

Partly Cloudy

77° / 56°

2%