Temperatures continue to fall

We've got a big cooldown in progress!
Bakersfield fell from 86° on Monday to 78 on Tuesday.
The forecast high for Wednesday is 76°, and Thursday is expected to be all the way down to 69°.
The cooler temperatures aren't the only change we're expecting.
We have a very small rain chance, too, but only a few raindrops here and there are expected.
The heavier rain will stay in northern California.
Desert areas will also see gusty winds, and a Wind Advisory will be in effect for Wednesday.
