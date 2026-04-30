Temperatures continue to warm up on the final day of April

Good morning and happy Thursday, Kern County. Temperatures continue to rise through Saturday, though it's a short-lived warm up.

Bakersfield has a forecast high of 84 on this final day of April. That's exactly 4 degrees warmer than our seasonal average, for those who keep track!

Mountain towns will stay in the high 60s on Thursday. The Kern River Valley will be in the mid-70s, and the desert neighborhoods will be in the 80s.

Expect a bit more of a breeze in east Kern through dinnertime, with gusts up to 35 mph near Mojave.

Temperatures for Friday and Saturday will be likely the warmest Bakersfield has felt since late March. We're on track for low-90s on Friday and Saturday, so make sure to stay hydrated.

A weak system is set to drop in Monday and Tuesday, so temperatures are set to cool back down into the 70s.

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