Temperatures cooling off after a warm weekend

Good morning and happy Monday, Kern County. We saw our first 80 degree day of the year on Saturday, and then our first 80 degree day of the month of March on Sunday here in Bakersfield.

After a warm weekend, a shakeup in our weather pattern allows cool air to flow into central California. Monday's afternoon highs drop into the 50s and 60s county-wide, a sharp contrast to the above-average weekend.

We're seeing fog in some of the mountain towns this morning. Tehachapi reported less than a mile of visibility around 5:30 a.m., and the Tehachapi summit on the 58 was impacted with poor visibility. By 6:15 a.m., visibility improved to around 5 miles in Tehachapi.

Drive carefully in fog by ensuring your headlights are on and plenty of space is between you and other cars, and give yourself extra time to get where you need to go.

Gusty winds remain in the desert forecast into the evening. A Wind Advisory is active until 10:00 p.m. in the Mojave Desert Slopes, Indian Wells Valley, and the desert. This includes Mojave, California City and Ridgecrest. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible during this advisory period.

Bakersfield will be mostly in the 60s this week with a mix of sun and clouds each day. We expect to warm back into the 70s this weekend as we begin Daylight Saving Time early Sunday morning, March 8. Set those clocks forward!

