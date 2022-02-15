Temperatures crashing, rain and snow possible

For the third day in a row, Valentine's day brought highs in the 80s to Bakersfield!

The high of 80 breaks the old record high of 78, set back in 2014.

We won't be breaking any more records again any time soon though, with MUCH cooler weather on the way!

Many places in Kern will see their high temperatures fall 20 degrees or more between Monday and Tuesday.

Highs in the Valley will be in the mid 50s, with some of our mountain communities struggling to make it out of the 30s!

The cooler temperatures come as an upper level low plunges into California from the north.

This system will also bring us some much needed moisture, as well as gusty winds.

As far as the rain is concerned, it's not looking like much.

Most places in the Valley will see a tenth of an inch or less as scattered showers move through, with some higher totals possible in the foothills.

Snow is possible with this system, too.

Snow levels as low as 3,500 feet are possible, but little to no accumulation is expected, and roadways will likely be too warm for snow to stick.

Still, if you're heading out be prepared to take it slow, as rain and snow can still reduce visibility and make roads wet.

As far as winds are concerned, we expect breezy conditions throughout Kern County, but the strongest winds, gusts up to 50 miles per hour, will be in the desert where a Wind Advisory will be in effect Tuesday.