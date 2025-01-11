Temperatures dip back to seasonal average this weekend with chilly overnight lows

After an unseasonably warm Friday, temperatures are expected to dip back down to seasonal normals this weekend. Bakersfield will be in the upper 50s with clear skies both Saturday and Sunday.

Overnight Friday, elevated winds continue in the desert with gusts up to 40 mph possible in Mojave. However, wind gusts are expected to calm down through the day Saturday in the mountains and desert.

Cool overnight temperatures hang on into early next week. A freeze watch is in effect for a portion of the valley, including Delano and Taft, from Saturday night through Wednesday morning, Jan. 15. Bring pets inside and cover any sensitive vegetation and/or outdoor plumbing as temperatures could be as low as 30 degrees.

In the extended forecast, more wind activity is possible Sunday through early next week in the desert. It's too early to tell the exact timing of the wind event, but early estimates have gusts up to 50 mph possible along the Mojave Desert Slopes.

