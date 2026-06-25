Temperatures dropping, winds picking up

Cooler temperatures are coming, but they'll arrive alongside stronger winds.

Here in the Valley highs will drop to around 90° for Friday, and then well into the 80s for the weekend.

Valley winds won't be as strong as the rest of the county, with gusts in the 20 to 30 mile per hour range in the afternoon and early evening expected through Saturday.

The Kern River valley will see temperatures drop into the 70s by Sunday, with mountain towns as cool as the 60s.

Those areas are likely to see gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range, with stronger gusts over 40 miles per hour possible at times in the KRV.

The strongest winds are expected in the desert, where gusts will likely exceed 50 miles per hour.

The strong winds will increase fire danger countywide, but especially in the our desert areas and the Kern River Valley.

Both areas have been placed under a Red Flag Warning for Friday and Saturday.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

