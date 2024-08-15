Temperatures fall a few more degrees Thursday

Temperatures continue to slowly fall in Kern County!

Bakersfield hit 97° on Wednesday, down from 99° Tuesday and 101° on Monday.

Keep in mind last week Wednesday we hit 111°, so this is a big improvement.

Still, it's not exactly "nice" weather.

97° is actually the average high this time of year.

We are expected to see a few below average days over the next week, but only by a few degrees, so no true cool weather is in the forecast.

Still, Valley temperatures are at least below 100°, and our mountain areas are enjoying lovely temperatures in the 70s and 80s!

