Temperatures fall, but fire danger rises

Happy Monday, Kern County. For the first time in over a week, we are no longer under an excessive heat warning. Our temperatures have leveled off closer to normal for this time of year, but we are seeing the effects of that prolonged stretch of hot, dry weather now.

While there are no warnings in effect, Kern County does have elevated fire danger as dry conditions continue. Multiple fires began over the weekend, including the Rancho Fire that started near Tejon Ranch, according to KCFD. Full information on that fire and evacuation statuses can be found on Cal Fire here. There is also a slight chance for scattered thunderstorms Monday afternoon in the Kern River Valley, Desert and Eastern Mountain communities. The threat of lightning increases risks for fires starting.

Monday's high temperatures will still be warm all across Kern County. Bakersfield is expected to reach 103 degrees by the afternoon. Tehachapi and Frazier Park will be in the upper 80s. Lake Isabella will be close to 100 degrees with a high of 99. Our Desert communities are the warmest spots on Monday. Ridgecrest is expected to reach 107 degrees, Mojave 101 and California City 103 degrees.

Our temperatures remain consistent throughout the week, but a warm-up is expected this weekend with temperatures up to 108 degrees in Bakersfield. Stay safe, stay hydrated and have a happy Monday, Kern County.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

