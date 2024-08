Wednesday was a very hot day across Kern.

Bakersfield hit 111°, breaking the previous daily record high of 110°, set back in 1905.

Fortunately, temperatures will fall a bit for Thursday.

Bakersfield is forecast to hit 104°.

That's still hot, but at least a step in the right direction.

More significant relief from the heat is expected next week, as an upper level trough moves in, taking our highs back down into the double digits.



