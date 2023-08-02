Watch Now
Temperatures falling away from the triple digits

Highs will be much cooler by the end of the week
Posted at 6:54 PM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 22:09:59-04

Tuesday was another day in the triple digits for Bakersfield, with a high of 103­°.

Temperatures are falling though!

Temperatures peaked around **** at 103° before falling

Temperatures will fall quickly overnight as our winds pick up, and cooler weather is expected starting Wednesday.

That cooldown is fitting, as Wednesday is the day our average high drops from 99° to 98°, beginning a long, slow cooling stretch.

Our average temperatures will fall all the way through December 28th, when the average high is only 57°.

Getting back to our short-term cooldown, Bakersfield will drop to around 95° on Wednesday, with lower 90s expected both Thursday and Friday!

Enjoy this brief stretch of nice weather, because it looks like we'll warm back up for the weekend!

