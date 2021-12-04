Temperatures falling this weekend

Highs in the 70s have been nice and comfortable, but it appears mother nature is realizing that it's December, and cooler weather is on the way.

Highs will fall into the 60s in the Valley this weekend, and stay there (or cooler) for the next week!

Highs will range from the lower 60s to lower 70s in the mountains this weekend, but highs will fall sharply behind two storm systems this week.

The first of those systems will arrive Monday into Tuesday.

This one doesn't look to bring much of an impact to Kern County.

You can count on cooler temperatures, clouds, and some gusty spots.

If we see any rain at all (and that's a big if) it will be in the form of light, scattered showers.

The second system we're tracking looks more interesting, though.

That storm arrives Thursday into Friday, and has the potential to be a lot stronger.

I say potential because it's still several days out, and it's track may change.

On its current trajectory, it would bring a good, soaking rain to Kern County, and even some mountain snow!

We'll continue to track both these storms, and update you with details as they become more clear.