Temperatures move in the right direction ahead of a brief warm up

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. Our temperatures are starting to head in the right direction Tuesday as we prepare for a brief warm up Thursday and Friday. Bakersfield returns to the 70 degree range on Thursday.

The biggest weather story for this week is happening north of us as a strong storm system, called an atmospheric river, approaches Northern California and parts of Oregon. Heavy rain is expected from this system beginning Tuesday night, and rain chances last for the next few days.

Here in Kern County, we won't have nearly the same impacts as Northern California, but we do have a slight rain chance this weekend. Scattered showers are possible. We're continuing to track this storm's progress throughout the week.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 59 degrees by late afternoon

Taft: 59

Arvin: 61

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 59 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 56

Wofford Heights: 58

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 57 by the afternoon.

California City: 59

Ridgecrest: 59

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 49 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 48

Pine Mountain Club: 52

