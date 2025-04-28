Temperatures moving up for Monday

Happy Monday, Kern County. After a busy weekend with rain, snow showers and wind, skies are set to clear and we return to calm this week. Well, for most of the week anyway. More on that soon.

There's a chance for patchy fog in the mountains early Monday morning. Into the day Monday, skies are set to clear and everyone's temperatures are moving in the right direction. Low-70s expected across the valley this afternoon, 50s and 60s in the mountains and KRV, and low-to-high 70s for the desert neighborhoods.

Wind is not a concern into the afternoon—although a breeze will hang on in the desert and mountains.

Most of the work week brings much warmer temperatures, but by the weekend, signs point to more unsettled weather pushing back in. Bakersfield warms back up into the 80s as soon as Tuesday, but extended forecast models have us cooling down by Saturday. As early as Thursday, we see minor chances for thunderstorms as cool air approaches. We're keeping a close eye on the end of the week forecast as cooler air is set to move in.

