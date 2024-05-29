Temperatures nearing 100° in Kern

It's going to be getting pretty warm in Kern very soon.

Desert areas, particularly the Indian Wells Valley, will already be close to 100° on Wednesday.

Valley areas will fortunately only be in the upper 80s, and we'll still see some 70s in the mountains.

Everyone will be warming up for Friday, though.

Bakersfield's forecast for Friday is 98°, by far the hottest day of the year so far.

Towns in the the KRV will break 90° on Friday, and even Tehachapi is likely to be in the 80s.

Desert areas could very well see highs over 100° by Friday afternoon!

