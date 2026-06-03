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Temperatures peak Friday, then fall a bit

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update June 3, 2026 o
Posted

This week has been warm, and it's going to get a little warmer.

Temperatures will hold fairly steady on Thursday, but climb a bit on Friday.

That means highs in the upper 90s are likely in the Valley, with a few 100° readings possible.

Triple digits will be fairly widespread in the desert.

Mountain towns will be in the 80s, with mid to upper 90s in the KRV.

Temperatures will start to fall on Saturday, and cool down even more on Sunday.

By Sunday most of the Valley will be under 90°, and mountain towns will be all the way back down in the 70s.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

06/03/2026

Clear

-° / 66°

0%

Thursday

06/04/2026

Clear

98° / 68°

0%

Friday

06/05/2026

Mostly Clear

101° / 72°

0%

Saturday

06/06/2026

Clear

96° / 64°

0%

Sunday

06/07/2026

Clear

90° / 62°

0%

Monday

06/08/2026

Partly Cloudy

86° / 63°

0%

Tuesday

06/09/2026

Mostly Clear

86° / 63°

1%

Wednesday

06/10/2026

Clear

87° / 62°

0%