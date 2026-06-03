Temperatures peak Friday, then fall a bit

This week has been warm, and it's going to get a little warmer.

Temperatures will hold fairly steady on Thursday, but climb a bit on Friday.

That means highs in the upper 90s are likely in the Valley, with a few 100° readings possible.

Triple digits will be fairly widespread in the desert.

Mountain towns will be in the 80s, with mid to upper 90s in the KRV.

Temperatures will start to fall on Saturday, and cool down even more on Sunday.

By Sunday most of the Valley will be under 90°, and mountain towns will be all the way back down in the 70s.

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