Temperatures peak Thursday

Thursday will be hot day, especially in the Valley.

Highs in the upper 90s to triple digits are expected.

Desert areas and the KRV will be in the mid to upper 90s, with mid to upper 80s for most of our mountain towns.

The heat won't last though, as Bakersfield is forecast to fall back into the lower 90s by Friday.

Much cooler weather is expected by early next week.

Valley highs will drop into the lower 80s, with highs as cool as the 60s possible in our mountain areas!

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