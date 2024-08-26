Temperatures return to seasonal average with a warmup on the way

Happy Monday, Kern County. After a beautiful weekend with below-average temperatures, our weather heats back up this week. The Valley will return to triple digits by Wednesday. Before then, Monday's temperatures are right around average. Our air quality is moderate for your Monday.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 94 degrees by late afternoon.

Buttonwillow: 92

Delano: 93

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 93 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 91

Wofford Heights: 93

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 93 by the afternoon.

California City: 95

Ridgecrest: 97

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 83 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 82

Pine Mountain Club: 77

Have a safe and happy Monday.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

