Temperatures rising through the weekend

Warmer weather is on the way!

Saturday will be nice for most of Kern.

Valley highs will be in the low to mid 80s, with 60s in the mountains and 70s in the KRV.

Desert areas will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Gusty winds will affect eastern Kern on Saturday, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour in the mountains, and up to 50 miles per hour in the desert.

Sunday brings calmer winds, but warmer temperatures.

Mid to upper 80s are expected in the Valley, with many desert areas breaking 90°.

Mountain towns will climb into the 70s, and the KRV will be in the 80s.

Even warmer weather is expected next week.

Highs will be in the mid 90s in the Valley.

Mountain areas will be in the 80s, with 90s around Lake Isabella.

The hottest parts of the desert may even see triple digits!

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