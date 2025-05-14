Temperatures slowly warming up Wednesday

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. After a cooler day yesterday, Wednesday's temperatures are slowly warming back up to our seasonal average.

Bakersfield typically has high temps in the mid-80s this time of year, and Wednesday gets us closer to that with around 80 degrees expected by the afternoon. Afternoon high temperatures warm a few degrees in the mountains and desert, too. 60s and 70s are expected in the mountains and KRV Wednesday, and 70s and 80s in the desert.

The weak storm system that brought cooler temps and gusty winds earlier this week moves off to the upper midwest today, and our weather pattern gets a calmer set up. Breezy conditions hang on into the afternoon in the desert and mountains, but we have no active wind alerts to slow us down on Wednesday.

By Thursday and Friday, temperatures warm a few more degrees as weak high pressure influences California.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

