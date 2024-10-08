Temperatures start to slowly fall closer to seasonal average

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. We're still in the midst of a warming trend, but good news: our temperatures will soon start to fall closer to seasonal average. It won't cool off immediately, but by this weekend, it will start to feel like October in Kern County.

Over the next few days, we're still above average with temperatures in the 80s and 90s, so stay hydrated and take care of yourself. Have a great Tuesday.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 96 degrees by late afternoon.

Delano: 95

Arvin: 97

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 94 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 92

Wofford Heights: 93

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 94 by the afternoon.

California City: 95

Ridgecrest: 97

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 85 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 82

Pine Mountain Club: 79

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

