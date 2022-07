Thursday will be our last cooler day for quite some time.

Bakersfield's high of 93° was 5 degrees cooler than our average high of 98°.

The next three days will be near average with highs ranging from 96° to 98° in Bakersfield.

The real heat settles in next week.

An area of high pressure will settle overhead by Monday, sending our highs into the triple digits.

The heat will then last quite some time, giving us a good shot for heatwave #2.