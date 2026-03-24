Temperatures stay above average through the weekend

Good morning and happy Tuesday, Kern County.

Our forecast is steady this week as we stay well above seasonal average. Bakersfield will be consistently in the 80s for afternoon highs, though morning temperatures will be comfortable in the low-60s.

Mountain towns will be in the 70s this week, and the Kern River Valley will warm up into the 80s each day. Desert neighborhoods will be the hottest spots in Kern this week in the upper-80s and low-90s.

The desert was a focal point Monday as strong winds entered the region, but winds will calm down through Tuesday. The wind advisory expired at 5 a.m. Tuesday.

There is some uncertainty about when we could see a slight cool down. Early signs point suggest a slight pattern shift next week that could get us closer to seasonal average, which for Bakersfield this time of year is in the low-70s.

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